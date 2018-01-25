Roberts Park plans moving forward

Evansville residents got to hear a park success story Thursday, as the city moves forward with plans on the 30-acre Roberts Park.

The Executive Director of Headwaters Park, Geoff Paddock, shared their story at the luncheon.

Headwaters is an agency that manages and operates a park in Fort Wayne. Paddock told the group how Fort Wayne turned their 30-acre park into a destination point for the city.

City council members say they plan to use funding from public and private entities to build the park, similar to what was done in Fort Wayne.

Plans for the land on Evansville's east side include a park that, like Headwaters Park, is a destination spot for recreation, community gatherings, and annual festivals.

