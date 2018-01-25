Counting the Homeless: Point in Time counts homeless in Evansville

Volunteers scattered across Evansville Wednesday night and Thursday morning to try to find each person experiencing homelessness.

"Probably the last four years. Before that off and on," said Monte Oglesby.

Oglesby is one of the hundreds bouncing from street to shelter in Evansville. People experiencing homelessness are never sure where their next meal or warm night's sleep will be.

"Evansville is pretty bad about it right now. There are guys sleeping under bridges, and it's cold out here. I slept in Garvin Park," Oglesby continued.

That is the homeless experience. That is what the Point in Time count tries to capture.

Volunteers joined organizations like Aurora at shelters to ask each guest a series of questions. The surveys are then sent to Housing and Urban Development. The government department determines how much funding and resources Evansville will have to serve the homeless in the coming year.

"I know they compare the numbers to last year. Did they go up? Did they go down? What's working? What's not? I know part of what they capture in the service is the demographics of the folks. How long have they been homeless? Do they have a disabling condition? Those are the two sensitive questions on there," said Aurora's Homeless Outreach Team Case Coordinator Natasha Goodge.

The street team focuses on building trust and relationships.

"Of course it takes money and housing and support, but more than anything: relationship. When people believe in themselves and have connections to each other, that's when it brings out the best in people," Goodge said. "The reverse is true. When people feel isolated emotionally and no longer believe in themselves, it brings out the worst in them."

Through those relationships, they point people in the right direction to receive resources.

"There's a resource guide that will tell all the places to eat, homeless shelters, food pantries, and all that. There's quite a bit of that available," says Oglesby.

Every person has a different story that led him or her to homelessness, but they all experience the same struggle to survive.

"People don't realize what a struggle it is and how draining it is. It can weigh you down. I walk, it seems like 40 miles a day," says Oglesby.

We will not know the exact numbers until later this year.

Last year's count found 428 people experiencing homelessness. That was down 17 percent from the count in 2016.

