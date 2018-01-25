Opening delayed for Beaver Dam rest stop

There has been a delay on the opening for the new rest stop along the Western Kentucky Parkway in Beaver Dam.



Developers out of Carmi, Illinois, have been renovating the old rest stop to be a full-service Huck's convenience store and gas station.



It was set to open January 26, but officials say they've had some construction issues.

A new date has not been picked, but we're told it should be in late February or early March.

“We feel confident in the experience Martin and Bayley, Inc. brings to the table for renovating the building and operating the center,” said Secretary Landrum. “Even with the best planning, there is always the possibility of something happening that could force delays. We want things done right for the safety and security of the construction team and customers.”

“Our goal is to get the Beaver Dam Rest Area operational as soon as possible,” said Jim Whetstone, VP of real estate for Martin and Bayley, Inc., the new operator for the rest area. “We know travelers are anxious for the gas and convenient store to open, as are we. We look forward to bringing our services and hospitality to new customers in the western Kentucky area.”

Martin and Bayley, Inc., based in Carmi, Illinois, will operate the convenience rest area under the HUCK’s brand name.

They have a 20-year contract to renovate, reconstruct, operate and maintain general merchandise and fuel service operations.

HUCKS operates more than 116 convenience stores in a five-state area

The store is bringing around 20 new jobs to Ohio County.

