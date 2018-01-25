Vanderburgh Co. weekly food inspection reports

Here are the latest food inspection reports.

Meijer Store #287, 2622 Menards Drive. Non-critical violation: Hand washing sinks lacking paper towels..

Zuki, 222 Main St. Critical violations: Dishwasher machine was not sanitizing.. Updated grease trap maintenance log not shown.. Non-critical violation: No paper towels at employee bathroom hand sink.

By the Slice, 2011 Lincoln Ave. Non-critical violations: Ice guard within ice machine soiled. Drink dispenser nozzle in need of cleaning.

Wesselmans Weinbach, 1 N Weinbach Ave. Non-critical violation: Seals on meat cooler in need of repair.

Circle Nine, 1526 Judson St,. Non-critical violations: Ceiling water leak in walk-in cooler. Walk in cooler fan units in need of cleaning.

Penny Lane Coffeehouse, 600 SE Second St.. Critical violation: Food safety certification expired.

Order of Owls Nest #30, 2427 N Sherman Ave. Critical violation: Items in dry storage area not store 6" off floor. Non-critical violation: Bottle stored in beverage ice.

McDonalds, 4701 Lincoln Ave. Critical violations: Chemical sanitizer concentration below required level. Grease trap maintenance log not up to date.

China Lu Market, 4604 Vogel Rd. Critical violations: Food items improperly stored on floor. Food items not to be offered for consumer self service. Non-critical violations: Food on display not protected from cross contamination. Cold case needs to be properly maintained. Products not properly identified with labels in English. Back door in need of repair/replacing.

The Kitchen Buffet/Tropicana Hotel/Conference Center, 421 NW Riverside Dr. Critical violation: Some food items lacking proper date marking.

Harmes Una Pizza, 967 S Kentucky Ave,. Non-critical violation: Hand sink faucet leak needs repair.

Donut Bank, 2128 First Ave. Non-critical violations Ice guard within ice machine soiled.

Denny´s #290, 5212 Weston Rd. Critical violation: Lacking date markings on walking cooler. Male restroom lacking paper towels. Overall cleaning in kitchen area required. Clean under equipment.

Price Less Foods #432, 1550 S Vann Ave. Critical violation: Potentially hazardous food not being held at 41 degrees or lower.. Non-critical violation: Walk in freezer fan in need of cleaning.

Cavanaugh's, 450 NW Riverside Dr. Non-critical violation: Two cooler units not holding correct cold holding temps. Necessary foods discarded.

No violations:

Sweet Schmitt's Candy.

Sushi Maru Express @ Meijer.

CVS Pharmacy #6251.

GaylaCake LLC.

Murphy USA #7114.

Turoni´s.

Sunset Market.

Schnucks #704.

Roca Bar.

SISCO ENTERPRISES LLC DBA PIECE OF CAKE.

Papa Johns 303 N Weinbach Ave.

McDonalds.

Marigold Bar.

Horstketters.

Boss Hawgs Old Fashion Smoke House.

Bob´s Gym.

Acropolis.

Fresh Thyme Farmer's Market.

Sushi Avenue.