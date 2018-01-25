Free tax services offered for low-income households

GRABC is in its thirteenth year of providing the services for low-income households in the Daviess County area (WFIE)

It's national earned tax credit awareness day.

The Green River Asset Building Coalition in Daviess County is celebrating by bringing awareness to its free tax preparation services.

GRABC is in its thirteenth year of providing the services for low-income households in the Daviess County area.

President of Owensboro Community and Technical College Scott Williams said this is especially important for the students that use this service.

"We like partnering with groups like this because it brings low to moderate income working, individuals, and families on campus to allow them to prepare and file their taxes for free," said OCTC President Scott Williams.

All you have to do to qualify is have a household income of $54,000 or less and bring your W-2 forms to any of the 17 locations.

