Jasper man accused of child molestation arrested

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Kenneth Korthaus, 19 (Source: Vanderbugh Co. Jail) Kenneth Korthaus, 19 (Source: Vanderbugh Co. Jail)
JASPER, IN (WFIE) -

A  man is in jail after police said he engaged in sexual activity with a minor.

On Saturday, the Jasper Police Department received a report of inappropriate sexual behavior between a 19-year-old Kenneth Korthaus and a juvenile girl.

Officials said after their investigation, they found Korthaus engaged in sexual activity with a girl under 14-years-old.

JPD said Korathus was 18 at the time.

Police said he was taken into custody and lodged in the Dubois County jail.

He's facing three counts of child molestation charges. 

