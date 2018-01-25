Exclusive: HCC Dental program shutting down indefinitely

It's a story you'll only see on 14 News. We've learned a program offered at Henderson Community College is shutting down indefinitely.

College officials told us they've cut funding for the Dental Hygiene Clinic.

Dozens of Henderson Community College students woke up to the bombshell news Tuesday morning. What they found out affects their futures and wallets. The Dental Hygiene clinic they learn and work in is losing its funding.

HCC said the clinic will graduate its current hygiene students but will shut down in May 2019. That leaves hopeful students out in the dust.

"You feel like something you've strived and worked so hard for is being taken away, and it feels like there's nothing you can do about it," said student Brooke Smith.

Smith and her peers gave 14 News a call the morning they found out their futures were in jeopardy.

Now, they're forced to either pack up and move to find another hygiene program offered at a larger, more expensive university, or to not become a dental hygienist at all.

"We'll graduate from our current program, but as far as going into dental hygiene, like as far as what we had all planned, we can't. And we had missed the deadlines for all the other schools," Smith continued.

But what leaves an even bigger pit in their stomach, these students say, goes beyond their own endeavors.

"When this clinic is gone, we don't know what will happen to our patients. We are a clinic that doesn't accept insurance. We accept everybody whether have insurance or not," Smith explained. "A majority of our patients don't have insurance. We are their primary care. We are their dentists. So if we're gone, we don't know what's going to happen to them."

HCC officials told us they'll provide students with free copies of transcripts, and advisors will be on hand to walk them through the transfer process.

School officials said there is a chance the clinic and hygiene program could come back to campus in the future.

For now, school officials said they've contacted other regional dental hygiene program coordinators to let them know that the program is closing and asking for their consideration for HCCs applicants.

