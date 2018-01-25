Convicted animal abusers case info now public

Everyone in the Tri-State now has access to records of those convicted of animal abuse.

It can be found on the Evansville Police Department website here. Right now it shows anyone who has been convicted of animal abuse in the past year. According to the document, about 10 people were convicted in 2017.

City council say they have been working on trying to make this information available to the public for a while. It was made possible by a partnership between EPD, Prosecutor Nick Hermann, and Animal Care & Control.

Councilwoman Missy Mosby says it's a great tool for local shelters who adopt animals out all the time and for residents in the area to be more aware what's happening around them.

We're told anyone listed will remain on the document for two years.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.