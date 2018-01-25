Convicted animal abusers case info now public

There has been a delay on the opening for the new rest stop along the Western Kentucky Parkway in Beaver Dam.More >>
It's a story you'll see only on 14 News. We've learned a program offered at Henderson Community College is shutting down indefinitely.
Here are the latest food inspection reports.
The Green River Asset Building Coalition in Daviess County is celebrating by bringing awareness to its free tax preparation services.
Everyone in the Tri-State now has access to records of those convicted of animal abuse.
The Smith County Sheriff's Office is charging a Bullard man accused of trying to get an underage girl to exchange nude pictures with him.
The remains of a 4-year-old boy who was found in a trash bag in September 2017 have been identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
A 10-month-old baby suffered second and third degree burns on her back and legs when her mother placed her car seat on a stove top, Addyston police said.
Two students died in the school shooting at Marshall County High School in western Kentucky on Tuesday morning, January 23.
Hoover City School officials accepted the resignation of the Hoover High Teacher who admitted to saying a racial slur to her students – twice.
Taylor Lyn Manuel recorded a man driving around in his SUV with a cat on the hood before he sped off down the highway.
The court proceeding is the latest step as authorities seek to sever ties between David and Louise Turpin and their 13 children, whom the parents are accused of torturing and abusing.
A mother was sentenced Monday, January 22 after her then teenage son was found weighing only 47 lbs in 2015.
Police have released video of a fatal shooting at the end of a car chase on a northern Virginia highway.
According to the financial website WalletHub, Texas was ranked the best state for driving.
