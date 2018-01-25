Part of S. Main St. closed in Princeton for bridge repair

There is a traffic alert for drivers in Princeton.

Gibson County highway officials say South Main Street from Hights Chapel Road to Seedtick Road is closed for bridge repair.

They say a car hit the guardrail of the bridge, and the closure is needed to safely repair it.

The work started Thursday morning, and is expected to last until around 3:00 p.m. Friday.

