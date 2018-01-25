Part of S. Main St. closed in Princeton for bridge repair

Gibson County highway officials say South Main Street from Hights Chapel Road to Seedtick Road is closed for bridge repair.More >>
According to Mayor Charlie Wyatt, “the lawsuit will seek to recover funds to address the financial burden the opioid crisis has placed on the city.”More >>
The Indiana House has passed a resolution calling for a study of the benefits of medical marijuana.More >>
The 3.1-mile race will be held on Saturday, June 2nd at 8:00 a.m., and will be an official timed event starting at Wendell Foster and traveling around the streets of downtown Owensboro.More >>
More than 25 current and former educators are running for a seat in the Kentucky state legislature in 2018.More >>
The remains of a 4-year-old boy who was found in a trash bag in September 2017 have been identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.More >>
The 15-year-old suspect in the Marshall County High School shooting was in court on Thursday, January 25.More >>
A 10-month-old baby suffered second and third degree burns on her back and legs when her mother placed her car seat on a stove top, Addyston police said.More >>
The Doomsday Clock is now the closest to midnight since the Cold War. Midnight symbolizes the apocalypse.More >>
The former daycare owner pleaded no contest in the case and faced a maximum sentence of three years.More >>
Pharmacies around the Lowcountry are dealing with a shortage of Tamiflu as the number of confirmed flu-cases continues to rise.More >>
Hoover City School officials accepted the resignation of the Hoover High Teacher who admitted to saying a racial slur to her students – twice.More >>
The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is charging a Bullard man accused of trying to get an underage girl to exchange nude pictures with him.More >>
When Baloo the cat found out her owner didn’t like dead animals, she shifted to leaves instead.More >>
"I will not quit on [my family] and I will not quit on myself," said the young Arizona mother who was shot in the head during the nation's deadliest mass shooting. Jovanna Calzadillas will be released from the hospital Thursday.More >>
