Boonville files lawsuit against opioid manufacturers, distributors

The City of Boonville has filed a lawsuit against some opioid manufacturers and distributors.

According to Mayor Charlie Wyatt, “the lawsuit will seek to recover funds to address the financial burden the opioid crisis has placed on the city.”

Purdue Pharma, Cephalon, Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson are some of the defendants in this case.

City officials say the lawsuit will allege the manufacturers deceptively marketed the appropriate uses, risks, and safety of opioids.

Brittany Harry will have more on this story tonight on 14 News.

