Wendell Foster holding competitive road race in Owensboro

According to Mayor Charlie Wyatt, “the lawsuit will seek to recover funds to address the financial burden the opioid crisis has placed on the city.”More >>
The Indiana House has passed a resolution calling for a study of the benefits of medical marijuana.More >>
The 3.1-mile race will be held on Saturday, June 2nd at 8:00 a.m., and will be an official timed event starting at Wendell Foster and traveling around the streets of downtown Owensboro.More >>
More than 25 current and former educators are running for a seat in the Kentucky state legislature in 2018.More >>
A possible threat at Reitz High School "does not appear to be credible," according to EVSC officials.More >>
The remains of a 4-year-old boy who was found in a trash bag in September 2017 have been identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.More >>
Police have released video of a fatal shooting at the end of a car chase on a northern Virginia highway.More >>
Officials are expected to release new developments in the deadly high school shooting at noon on Thursday, January 25.More >>
The Doomsday Clock is now the closest to midnight since the Cold War. Midnight symbolizes the apocalypse.More >>
The former daycare owner pleaded no contest in the case and faced a maximum sentence of three years.More >>
When Baloo the cat found out her owner didn’t like dead animals, she shifted to leaves instead.More >>
A 10-month-old baby suffered second and third degree burns on her back and legs when her mother placed her car seat on a stove top, Addyston police said.More >>
"I just signed your death warrant," the judge told Nassar, who was sentenced Wednesday to 40 to 175 years for molesting young female athletes under the guise of giving medical treatment.More >>
Commuters sitting at an intersection in Escambia County, Florida, Monday afternoon found the silence of waiting for the traffic signal to turn green broken by rapid gunfire, and the entire scary ordeal was caught on dashcam video.More >>
The court proceeding is the latest step as authorities seek to sever ties between David and Louise Turpin and their 13 children, whom the parents are accused of torturing and abusing.More >>
