Wendell Foster holding competitive road race in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) -

Wendell Foster will be holding a competitive road race - the Wendell Foster 5K. 

The 3.1-mile race will be held on Saturday, June 2nd at 8:00 a.m., and will be an official timed event starting at Wendell Foster and traveling around the streets of downtown Owensboro.

With 15 different divisions, athletes will compete for $100 in cash to the overall male and female winners.

Medals will be given to the top three in each division. Registration includes a bib with a chip time, free t-shirt, and recovery nutrition after the race. Runners, walkers and running strollers for people with different abilities are all welcome to compete!

John Gleason, Community Outreach Specialist at Wendell Foster and a local runner commented, “We believe this event will bring new faces to Wendell Foster. It will be an excellent opportunity to build community awareness for our services, while creating a fun and competitive atmosphere.”

Athletes are encouraged to take advantage of the $25 early bird racing fee until May 1st. One month prior to the race the fee will go up to $30, and then to $35 the week leading up to the race.

Wendell Foster is an agency that serves people with disabilities.

