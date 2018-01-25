Teachers flock to run for office in Kentucky

The 3.1-mile race will be held on Saturday, June 2nd at 8:00 a.m., and will be an official timed event starting at Wendell Foster and traveling around the streets of downtown Owensboro.More >>
More than 25 current and former educators are running for a seat in the Kentucky state legislature in 2018.More >>
A possible threat at Reitz High School "does not appear to be credible," according to EVSC officials.More >>
A big drug bust in Henderson County ended with the arrest of 6 people Wednesday night, but deputies are still looking for one person.More >>
A church just a few miles south of Marshall County High School held a vigil for those affect by the shooting. Church members said this is a tragedy that affects everyone in the community as they are all connected to the high school in some way.More >>
The remains of a 4-year-old boy who was found in a trash bag in September 2017 have been identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.More >>
The former daycare owner pleaded no contest in the case and faced a maximum sentence of three years.More >>
Marshall County High School shooting suspect facing two counts of murder and 12 counts of first-degree assault.More >>
Clock to end humanity set at two minutes to midnight.More >>
When Baloo the cat found out her owner didn’t like dead animals, she shifted to leaves instead.More >>
"I just signed your death warrant," the judge told Nassar, who was sentenced Wednesday to 40 to 175 years for molesting young female athletes under the guise of giving medical treatment.More >>
Police have released video of a fatal shooting at the end of a car chase on a northern Virginia highway.More >>
Larry Nassar, 54, pleaded guilty to assaulting seven people, but the sentencing hearing has been open to anyone who said they were a victim.More >>
Rich Products Corporation has issued a recall for its frozen meatball product shipped to nine states.More >>
Pharmacies around the Lowcountry are dealing with a shortage of Tamiflu as the number of confirmed flu-cases continues to rise.More >>
