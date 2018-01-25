EVSC: Threat at Reitz High School not credible

A possible threat at Reitz High School "does not appear to be credible," according to EVSC officials.

Earlier this week, a student saw writing on a bathroom stall wall that concerned them and they reported it.

School officials say it has been investigated and does not appear to be a credible threat.

We're told they are continuing to monitor the situation and there will be increased security and a police presence at Reitz on Thursday.

EVSC confirms that threat does NOT appear to be a credible threat. they continue to monitor the situation. There will be increased security and police presence at Reitz high school today.@14News — Lauren Artino 14News (@Lauren14news) January 25, 2018

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.