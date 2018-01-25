EVSC: Threat at Reitz High School not credible - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

EVSC: Threat at Reitz High School not credible

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

A possible threat at Reitz High School "does not appear to be credible," according to EVSC officials.

Earlier this week, a student saw writing on a bathroom stall wall that concerned them and they reported it.

School officials say it has been investigated and does not appear to be a credible threat.

We're told they are continuing to monitor the situation and there will be increased security and a police presence at Reitz on Thursday.

