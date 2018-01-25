6 arrested in wild Henderson drug bust

A big drug bust in Henderson County ended with the arrest of 6 people Wednesday night, but deputies are still looking for one person.

Authorities with the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force and the Henderson Co. Sheriff's Office worked together on the arrests.

Task force members were watching the suspects come and go from a room at the Downtown Motel in Henderson for a few nights before they stepped in, they ended up making a few arrests.

We're told the man in that room was 40-year-old Adam Corbett. He's accused of trafficking meth and marijuana.

During a search of his room, they found meth in the ceiling tiles and in a bedstand. They also found a bunch of additional drug-related items.

During their investigation, detectives saw several people going into Corbett's room at the motel. Deputies followed them, 31-year-old Joshua Breedlove and 48-year-old Phillip Omer, and they were arrested in two different traffic stops. Both are facing several charges.

While detectives were talking with Omer, the passenger in his car, 43-year-old Jason Gibson, ran off. Deputies are still trying to find him.

Then, while authorities were looking for Gibson near Center & Ingram Streets, 43-year-old Allyn Willamson tried to run but was arrested. He's facing charges of evading police.

Deputies also got word of several other cars with people that possibly visited Corbett's room at the motel.

Authorities were able to find 40-year-old Melissa Staub of Evansville and 62-year-old Patrick Tanaka, who's not pictured, on Sinclair Avenue. Detectives found meth and marijuana during their investigation. Staub and Tanaka are both facing several drug charges.

Deputies say Williamson and Tanaka were released early Thursday morning.

