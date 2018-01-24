Gibson Co. leaders push for zoning ordinances

We have an update on the fight over county-wide zoning in Gibson County.

The area plan commission met at the Gibson County Fairgrounds.

County leaders said now that I-69 is built, development is going to happen, and zoning is necessary so people in Gibson county can have a say in what pops up along those interchanges.

For example, zoning could keep an adult bookstore from going in where the county would like to see gas stations and restaurants being built.

Opponents told us they're afraid zoning will lead to things like increased taxes, new permitting expenses, changes to their sewer and water, and other concerns.

Atty Mike Schopmeyer said several more meetings are planned before a vote will be taken.

Warrick, Vanderburgh, and Posey counties all have zoning ordinances in place.

