Church holds vigil for Marshall Co. shooting victims

A church just a few miles south of Marshall County High School held a vigil for those affect by the shooting. Church members said this is a tragedy that affects everyone in the community as they are all connected to the high school in some way.

A small community is trying to heal.

Family, friends, and even strangers gathered around Marshall County High students.

The victims were weighing heavy on their minds. Knowing all they can do is lean on each other.

The church's youth pastor told 14 News he'll continue to work with the high schoolers during this time of grief.

