North Boys HS basketball coming on strong

A church just a few miles south of Marshall County High School held a vigil for those affect by the shooting. Church members said this is a tragedy that affects everyone in the community as they are all connected to the high school in some way.More >>
A church just a few miles south of Marshall County High School held a vigil for those affect by the shooting. Church members said this is a tragedy that affects everyone in the community as they are all connected to the high school in some way.More >>
We have an update tonight on the fight over County-wide zoning in Gibson County.More >>
We have an update tonight on the fight over County-wide zoning in Gibson County.More >>
Schools from across the Tri-State are coming together in wake of the shooting in Marshall County.More >>
Schools from across the Tri-State are coming together in wake of the shooting in Marshall County.More >>
The old Riverhouse has been rundown for several years now. Now, after years being vacant, renovations are breathing new life into the Historic Riverhouse Hotel in downtown Evansville.More >>
The old Riverhouse has been rundown for several years now. Now, after years being vacant, renovations are breathing new life into the Historic Riverhouse Hotel in downtown Evansville.More >>
Kyle Watkins has been the youth pastor at Bellevue Baptist church for the past two years. But for nearly a decade before that, he was a youth pastor in Marshall County.More >>
Kyle Watkins has been the youth pastor at Bellevue Baptist church for the past two years. But for nearly a decade before that, he was a youth pastor in Marshall County.More >>
Police have released video of a fatal shooting at the end of a car chase on a northern Virginia highway.More >>
Police have released video of a fatal shooting at the end of a car chase on a northern Virginia highway.More >>
The remains of a 4-year-old boy who was found in a trash bag in September 2017 have been identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.More >>
The remains of a 4-year-old boy who was found in a trash bag in September 2017 have been identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.More >>
Commuters sitting at an intersection in Escambia County, Florida, Monday afternoon found the silence of waiting for the traffic signal to turn green broken by rapid gunfire, and the entire scary ordeal was caught on dashcam video.More >>
Commuters sitting at an intersection in Escambia County, Florida, Monday afternoon found the silence of waiting for the traffic signal to turn green broken by rapid gunfire, and the entire scary ordeal was caught on dashcam video.More >>
The court proceeding is the latest step as authorities seek to sever ties between David and Louise Turpin and their 13 children, whom the parents are accused of torturing and abusing.More >>
The court proceeding is the latest step as authorities seek to sever ties between David and Louise Turpin and their 13 children, whom the parents are accused of torturing and abusing.More >>
Marshall County High School shooting suspect facing two counts of murder and 12 counts of first-degree assault.More >>
Marshall County High School shooting suspect facing two counts of murder and 12 counts of first-degree assault.More >>
Pharmacies around the Lowcountry are dealing with a shortage of Tamiflu as the number of confirmed flu-cases continues to rise.More >>
Pharmacies around the Lowcountry are dealing with a shortage of Tamiflu as the number of confirmed flu-cases continues to rise.More >>