North Boys HS basketball coming on strong

The North boys basketball team is coming on strong.

After a 1-6 start to the season, the Huskies have won 5 of their last 7.

North underwent a coaching change back in the offseason, as Andre Thomas stepped down, to become athletic director at Harrison and in came, former Pike Central bench boss, Jason Roach.

The team said there was an adjustment period but after a month, things really began to click.

