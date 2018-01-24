Elite Screen Printing donating proceeds from shirt to Marshall Co.

Henderson students will wear the orange shirt and Webster Co. students will wear the blue shirt (Elite Screen Printing).

Schools from across the Tri-State are coming together in wake of the shooting in Marshall County.

Elite Screen Printing LLC in Henderson made the designs.

Henderson students will wear the orange version while students in Webster County will wear the blue version during Friday night's basketball game.

Elite Screenprinting will donate 100% percent of the proceeds to Marshall County.

Owner Holly Hartman said it's a small thing but hopes it goes a long way.

The shirts cost $10. Hartman said the shirts will be printed Thursday night.

You can place an order on Elite Screen Printing's Facebook or by stopping at their 3rd Street store.

