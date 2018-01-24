Owensboro Pastor connected with some injured at Marshall County school shooting

The tragedy in Marshall County is personal for a youth pastor in Owensboro who used to work in Benton.

Kyle Watkins has been the youth pastor at Bellevue Baptist Church for the past two years. But for nearly a decade before that, he was a youth pastor in Marshall County.

When he heard about the shooting, he had a hard time believing it.

"I just couldn't focus," he told us.

Watkins continued to refresh his Facebook page to see if the students he knew were okay. Each post gave him relief but also fear of not hearing from others.

"It's that weird sense of joy that your child's okay," Watkins described. "But then that overwhelming sense of oh my goodness, some parents are not experiencing what I'm experiencing right now.'"

Throughout the day, Watkins learned that two students he knew were injured. One had a broken jaw and concussion from being trampled and another had a gunshot wound.

He worries about what the kids have experienced, but has some words of encouragement too.

The Marshall County community is very close, but Watkins knows this is a devastating time for everyone there.

"They are just crushed today because it's so much a part of their lives," Watkins said. "Marshall County High school is Marshall County."

Since he can't personally be there, he and the youth of his church plan to write comforting letters to those affected by the shooting.

