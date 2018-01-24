Locals worried about Kimberly Clark plant

Owensboro has a Kimberly Clark plant, and some are now worried about its future (WFIE)

Global health products maker Kimberly Clark announced plans to close 10 plants and cut 5,000 jobs.

Owensboro has a Kimberly Clark plant, and some are now worried about its future.

The Kimberly Clark Plant in Owensboro employs over 300 people, so the loss of this plant would be an economic disaster for the area.

Kimberly Clark has yet to announce which plants are closing.

The Owensboro plant is believed to be one of the newest and most efficient Kimberly Clark plants.

The Tri-State plant makes consumer paper products, and we're told the market is struggling.

Those 300 plus people could be in jeopardy of losing their high paying jobs, which would be about a $20 million loss to the community.

"It would be devastating to go from making great wages, above normal wages, to just trying to eek out a living," said Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly. "So we're hopeful that they will see the light, and that they will realize that they have a unique plant in a unique county city."

Mark Snell with the economic development corporation said there is no way to predict the impact on the Owensboro plant at this time.

While area officials still don't know if this plant will be closed or affected, they said they have to be patient and wait to hear from headquarters.

