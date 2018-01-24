Renovations breathing new life into historic Riverhouse

The old Riverhouse has been rundown for several years now.

Now after years being vacant, renovations are breathing new life into the Historic Riverhouse Hotel in downtown Evansville.

Right now, crews are working on getting the exterior of the building, which includes new windows on all six floors.

We're told, it looks a lot different on the inside as well. Crews have demolished the interior and removed a bunch of concrete.

The cold weather has set them back a little bit but the owner tells us, they still plan to open the new boutique hotel with 76 suites by the end of the year.

