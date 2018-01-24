Brackett installs new heating, air system for Terence Barker's family

Terence Barker's family has a new heating and air system in their home. We were there while Brackett Heating and Air installed the complete system.

Barker's mother, Geneva Hicks, and her family will have one less thing to worry about.

Lennox Heating and Air donated the full system, and Brackett provided the labor.

The new high-efficiency furnace will save money and decrease the family's energy bill. The family told us they are looking forward to relief in the summer because they have never had central air conditioning.

The family's old furnace was about 50 years old. It stopped working at the beginning of winter.

Without it this winter, their home was 45 degrees at times. This came around the same time that Barker was killed in the police pursuit that ended in a car crash.

"We just wanted to help a family. Hopefully, this made her day a little better; maybe her month," said Bryce Brackett with Brackett Heating and Air.

Brackett said they tried to install the new system last week, but had to wait because of the winter storm.

Hicks said she feels very blessed to have so much support from the community.

She learned that she won Brackett's give away earlier this month.

