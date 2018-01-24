Officials hold meeting to educate city leaders on human traffick - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Officials hold meeting to educate city leaders on human trafficking

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month and officials held a meeting to educate city leaders.

Wednesday's focus was to educate the public on some of the warning signs of sex and labor trafficking.

Officials say the Tri-State is a popular place for traffickers because of the easy access to many highways.

USI will be showing the movie "I am Jane Doe" next Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. in the Mitchell Auditorium. The message of the film brings awareness to sexual assaults and human trafficking.

It's free and open to the public.

