Henderson man's nephew was in commons area during Marshall Co. school shooting

We spoke with a man Wednesday who now lives and works in Henderson but grew up in Marshall County.

Andrew Powell graduated from Marshall County High School in 2004. His cousin is a teacher there and his 15-year-old nephew was in the commons area when the gunfire started.

Luckily, his nephew was able to make it out safely.

"My sister said she sat outside his bedroom all night last night and just cried and prayed and she said he has been visibly just shaken up by this and it's going to be a long process," said Powell. "I haven't really been able to wrap my brain around exactly what has happened yet."

Powell told us the commons area is a two-story open area where a lot of students congregate before and after school.

He told us there are families that will never be the same again.

