Henderson man's nephew was in commons area during Marshall Co. school shooting

Terence Barker's family has a new, heating and air system in their home. We were there this afternoon while Brackett Heating and Air installed the complete system. Barker's mother, Geneva Hicks, and her family will have one less thing to worry about now.More >>
Global health products maker Kimberly Clark announced plans to close 10 plants and cut 5,000 jobs.More >>
January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month and officials held a meeting to educate city leaders.More >>
We spoke with a man Wednesday who now lives and works in Henderson but grew up in Marshall County.More >>
Two people are in the Henderson County Detention Center on drug charges.More >>
Larry Nassar, 54, pleaded guilty to assaulting seven people, but the sentencing hearing has been open to anyone who said they were a victim.More >>
A classmate says the oldest of the 13 California siblings who authorities said were imprisoned by their parents was frail, smelly and picked on as a grade school student in Texas.More >>
Marshall County High School shooting suspect facing two counts of murder and 12 counts of first-degree assault.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff's Department will hold a noon news conference to discuss further information about an assault against a comedian at the Comedy House over the weekend.More >>
On Wednesday, the York County Coroner's Office said 19-year-old Karson Bailey Whitesell was shot. Whitesell died at the scene, the coroner said.More >>
Police say the investigation will look into whether or not the boy’s parents may have owned a gun he had access to, and if so, they could face charges.More >>
She says there is no escaping God in her school. And although raised as a Christian, the teenager says the pressure to pray on campus has instead backfired and led to her losing her faith. Now the Webster Parish student is an agnostic living in the heart of America's Bible Belt. And for the first time, Kaylee Cole - a 17-year-old whose family contacted the ACLU upset over prayer at school - discusses why she has chosen to sue.More >>
The decision was made due to increased competition and online shopping, lawyers for the company say.More >>
Commuters sitting at an intersection in Escambia County, Florida, Monday afternoon found the silence of waiting for the traffic signal to turn green broken by rapid gunfire, and the entire scary ordeal was caught on dashcam video.More >>
Earl Kimrey has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 3-year-old Mariah Woods, the Onslow County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday morning.More >>
