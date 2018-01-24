Two arrested on drug charges in Henderson

January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month and officials held a meeting to educate city leaders.More >>
We spoke with a man Wednesday who now lives and works in Henderson but grew up in Marshall County.More >>
Two people are in the Henderson County Detention Center on drug charges.More >>
Students in the Henderson County School district showed their support for Marshall County High School on Wednesday.More >>
Two students are dead and several more people are hurt after a shooting at a Kentucky high school.More >>
Larry Nassar, 54, pleaded guilty to assaulting seven people, but the sentencing hearing has been open to anyone who said they were a victim.More >>
Marshall County High School shooting suspect facing two counts of murder and 12 counts of first-degree assault.More >>
A classmate says the oldest of the 13 California siblings who authorities said were imprisoned by their parents was frail, smelly and picked on as a grade school student in Texas.More >>
Police say the investigation will look into whether or not the boy’s parents may have owned a gun he had access to, and if so, they could face charges.More >>
On Wednesday, the York County Coroner's Office said 19-year-old Karson Bailey Whitesell was shot. Whitesell died at the scene, the coroner said.More >>
Commuters sitting at an intersection in Escambia County, Florida, Monday afternoon found the silence of waiting for the traffic signal to turn green broken by rapid gunfire, and the entire scary ordeal was caught on dashcam video.More >>
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has identified the deceased suspect in Tuesday morning's officer-involved shooting as 20-year-old Ricky Jerome Boyd.More >>
A Memphis woman is behind bars after police said she ran down her teenage brother with a car.More >>
Earl Kimrey has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 3-year-old Mariah Woods, the Onslow County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday morning.More >>
The King had some fun at the expense of the FCC chairman.More >>
