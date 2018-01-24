Warrick Co. students continue to thrive thanks to $10K grant

The money comes from the Mother Bear Charitable Foundation, whose goal is to enrich the lives of students in the area. (WFIE)

Teachers at Saint John the Baptist school in Newburgh recently received almost $10,000 in grants to buy materials for their classrooms.

The money comes from the Mother Bear Charitable Foundation, whose goal is to enrich the lives of students in the area.

It will help Saint John teachers and students in their high ability, special education and kindergarten classes.

For students like Emily Roe, his means new reading materials and alternative seating options.

"I walked in this one day and there's all these new books there and it was really exciting," Emily said. What I think is so unique and special about it is it benefits all grade levels, K-8, from the picture books that the kindergarteners are reading to the picture books. It really benefits everybody."

This is the 4th year in a row the school got the grant.

SJB is hosting an open house next week, on Thursday, February 1st to show off their school and new items.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.