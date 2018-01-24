Local cancer survivor donates bone marrow to save stranger

A local cancer survivor has paid it forward by helping to save the life of a stranger.

Mark Lyon sent us a photo taken during a recent trip to New York.

The caption said he was there to donate bone marrow, so we reached out to find out more about his story.

It turns out, Mark is a leukemia survivor himself.

He tells us he was born with a rare blood disorder, and once he was in remission, he signed up for the bone marrow registry.

Mark says he was contacted three months ago and told he was a perfect match for a 13-year-old boy in New York.

Mark says it was a "no-brainer" to help the boy.

He says while he was in town to have the donation surgery, he met with a friend who works for NYPD. He was able to take a tour and ride along with some officers.

Mark says he hears the boy is doing well and is expected to have a full recovery.

If you would like to find out more about signing up for the bone marrow registry, click here.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.