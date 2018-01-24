Posey Co. teacher charged with child seduction turns herself in

Officials said Camella Rodgers showed up to the jail around 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.More >>
An Indiana House panel has dumped a proposal that would've repealed the state law requiring licenses to carry handguns in public.More >>
Madisonville police say possible threats of violence against high schools in Hopkins County were a hoax.More >>
According to a post on their Facebook page, they'll be expanding the Dream Car Museum.More >>
Happening Tuesday in Henderson, a vote is expected on a proposal to change the city's alcohol ordinance.More >>
A classmate says the oldest of the 13 California siblings who authorities said were imprisoned by their parents was frail, smelly and picked on as a grade school student in Texas.More >>
Marshall County High School shooting suspect facing two counts of murder and 12 counts of first-degree assault.More >>
Larry Nassar, 54, pleaded guilty to assaulting seven people, but the sentencing hearing has been open to anyone who said they were a victim.More >>
The decision was made due to increased competition and online shopping, lawyers for the company say.More >>
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has identified the deceased suspect in Tuesday morning's officer-involved shooting as 20-year-old Ricky Jerome Boyd.More >>
Oprah Winfrey was in Abbeville Tuesday, and a lucky resident was able to meet her.More >>
Earl Kimrey has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 3-year-old Mariah Woods, the Onslow County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday morning.More >>
Some conservative state lawmakers who have resisted expanding Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act are re-thinking that stance now that the Trump administration is allowing work requirements for low-income recipients.More >>
The 5-year-old found the uncapped needle near the trash can in the women’s restroom.More >>
