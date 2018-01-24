Posey Co. teacher charged with child seduction pleads not guilty

The Posey County teacher charged with two felony counts of child seduction has pleaded not guilty.

Officials said Camella Rodgers showed up to the jail around 9:00 a.m. Wednesday. She was charged earlier this month, and had not yet been arrested. Jail officials tell us she paid 10% of her $15,000 bond and was released.

She then appeared in court for an 11 a.m. hearing Wednesday morning where she entered a not guilty plea.

Officers said Rodgers had a relationship with a 17-year-old female student.

The girl's mother told police she became aware of the relationship when she saw a photo showing Rodgers kissing her daughter.

Rodgers was a teacher at Farmersville Elementary. Mount Vernon Superintendent Tom Kopatich told us Rodgers resigned in December.

"We handled it. School corporation-wise we handled it. Now it's all in the police's hands," said Kopatich. "We're working and sharing with the police. We need to make sure they have everything they need, and they'll do the investigation."

A pre-trial hearing is set for May 30th at 1:30 with trial dates currently set for June 27, 28 and 29.

