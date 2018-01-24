Police: Threats against Hopkins Co. schools a hoax

Madisonville police say possible threats of violence against high schools in Hopkins County were a hoax.

According to Madisonville police, the threats were made on social media late Tuesday night.

Police were able to identify two juveniles as the creators of the threats.

They were taken into custody and investigators determined that the threats were a "hoax in an effort to close or disrupt the education process."

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.