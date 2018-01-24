Indiana lawmakers consider state handgun licensing repeal

Madisonville police say possible threats of violence against high schools in Hopkins County were a hoax.More >>
A push to repeal Indiana's law requiring state licenses to carry handguns in public is going before legislators.More >>
According to a post on their Facebook page, they'll be expanding the Dream Car Museum.More >>
Happening Tuesday in Henderson, a vote is expected on a proposal to change the city's alcohol ordinance.More >>
Two students are dead and several more people are hurt after a shooting at a Kentucky high school.More >>
Two students died in a school shooting at Marshall County High School in western Kentucky on Tuesday morning, January 23.More >>
A classmate says the oldest of the 13 California siblings who authorities said were imprisoned by their parents was frail, smelly and picked on as a grade school student in Texas.More >>
Larry Nassar, 54, pleaded guilty to assaulting seven people, but the sentencing hearing has been open to anyone who said they were a victim.More >>
The decision was made due to increased competition and online shopping, lawyers for the company say.More >>
Oprah Winfrey was in Abbeville Tuesday, and a lucky resident was able to meet her.More >>
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has identified the deceased suspect in Tuesday morning's officer-involved shooting as 20-year-old Ricky Jerome Boyd.More >>
Some conservative state lawmakers who have resisted expanding Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act are re-thinking that stance now that the Trump administration is allowing work requirements for low-income recipients.More >>
The offer, made last Friday, received scalding criticism from the party's liberal activist base that Democrats had given up too easily in reopening the government without more concrete promises on immigration.More >>
On Wednesday, the York County Coroner's Office said 19-year-old Karson Bailey Whitesell was shot. Whitesell died at the scene, the coroner said.More >>
