Watch Now on Sunrise: Kentucky School Shooting Latest, Back Below 32

A push to repeal Indiana's law requiring state licenses to carry handguns in public is going before legislators.More >>
A push to repeal Indiana's law requiring state licenses to carry handguns in public is going before legislators.More >>
According to a post on their Facebook page, they'll be expanding the Dream Car Museum.More >>
According to a post on their Facebook page, they'll be expanding the Dream Car Museum.More >>
Happening Tuesday in Henderson, a vote is expected on a proposal to change the city's alcohol ordinance.More >>
Happening Tuesday in Henderson, a vote is expected on a proposal to change the city's alcohol ordinance.More >>
Two students are dead and several more people are hurt after a shooting at a Kentucky high school.More >>
Two students are dead and several more people are hurt after a shooting at a Kentucky high school.More >>
Dreams are about to come true for 48 EVSC students who are heading to Disney.More >>
Dreams are about to come true for 48 EVSC students who are heading to Disney.More >>
Two students died in a school shooting at Marshall County High School in western Kentucky on Tuesday morning, January 23.More >>
Two students died in a school shooting at Marshall County High School in western Kentucky on Tuesday morning, January 23.More >>
A classmate says the oldest of the 13 California siblings who authorities said were imprisoned by their parents was frail, smelly and picked on as a grade school student in Texas.More >>
A classmate says the oldest of the 13 California siblings who authorities said were imprisoned by their parents was frail, smelly and picked on as a grade school student in Texas.More >>
Larry Nassar, 54, pleaded guilty to assaulting seven people, but the sentencing hearing has been open to anyone who said they were a victim.More >>
Larry Nassar, 54, pleaded guilty to assaulting seven people, but the sentencing hearing has been open to anyone who said they were a victim.More >>
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has identified the deceased suspect in Tuesday morning's officer-involved shooting as 20-year-old Ricky Jerome Boyd.More >>
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has identified the deceased suspect in Tuesday morning's officer-involved shooting as 20-year-old Ricky Jerome Boyd.More >>
Oprah Winfrey was in Abbeville Tuesday, and a lucky resident was able to meet her.More >>
Oprah Winfrey was in Abbeville Tuesday, and a lucky resident was able to meet her.More >>
Customers who had free checking have been moved into accounts where they must maintain a minimum monthly balance of $1,500 or have at least $250 in direct deposits, or they will be charged $12 a month in maintenance fees.More >>
Customers who had free checking have been moved into accounts where they must maintain a minimum monthly balance of $1,500 or have at least $250 in direct deposits, or they will be charged $12 a month in maintenance fees.More >>
A Memphis woman is behind bars after police said she ran down her teenage brother with a car.More >>
A Memphis woman is behind bars after police said she ran down her teenage brother with a car.More >>
A search-and rescue operation is underway on the lake Wednesday morning after a car plunged into the Causeway.More >>
A search-and rescue operation is underway on the lake Wednesday morning after a car plunged into the Causeway.More >>
Millions of people are praying for 9-year-old Sophia Marie Campa-Peters of Brownfield today, including President Donald Trump.More >>
Millions of people are praying for 9-year-old Sophia Marie Campa-Peters of Brownfield today, including President Donald Trump.More >>
The 5-year-old found the uncapped needle near the trash can in the women’s restroom.More >>
The 5-year-old found the uncapped needle near the trash can in the women’s restroom.More >>