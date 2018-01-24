Watch Now on Sunrise: Kentucky School Shooting Latest, Back Below 32

Tune in right now or click here to watch live for these and other stories, your 14 First Alert Forecast and more with Dan, Shaelie, Lauren and Byron on 14NEWS Sunrise!

KY SCHOOL SHOOTING: A business owner in Benton, Kentucky, says up to 100 students ran to his cleaning company after shots rang out Tuesday morning at Marshall County High School. Mitchell Garland's own son was one of the students taking refuge in his business. Authorities haven't released the name of the 15-year-old suspected of shooting and killing two students and injuring another 17. The very latest on Sunrise.

FREEZING: Temps are dropping below freezing for the first time since Saturday morning. We have partly cloudy skies with lows in the mid to upper 20's early. It'll be less windy through the day as high temps reach the lower 40's under clearing skies.

