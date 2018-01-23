Bennett Motors announces closure on Facebook - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Bennett Motors Website) (Source: Bennett Motors Website)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

We're learning that Bennett Motors in Evansville is closing.

According to a post on their Facebook page, they'll be expanding the Dream Car Museum. They say before they can do that, every car must go from the lot, and that they'll be offering big savings.

