Oakland City University Women's Basketball vs. Kentucky State

Coming off back to back wins for the third time this season, the 6-11 Lady Oaks hosted the 6-12 Thorobreds of Kentucky State University.

After trailing 42-37 at the halftime break, the OCU women's basketball team fell behind by double digits late in the third quarter. A strong rally moved them within two points entering the fourth frame, where they fell behind again. Clawing their way back to within three points, senior Alicia Wilson attempted a deep three point shot with six seconds left on the clock. Her shot fell short, but she was run over on the play. After making all three foul shots, OCU held KSU scoreless on the final play of regulation, sending the game to overtime.

OCU came up with a strong defensive stop in the opening possession, but struggled to score in extra time. The Thorobreds made foul shots down the stretch, pulling away to win 94-85.

Wilson was the game's leading scorer, posting 26 points, on 6-13 shooting, including 12-13 from the foul line, while handing out a game high eight assists and grabbing four steals. Aricka Prentice added 23 counters, while Olivia Carroll, returning to the starting lineup for the first time in over two months, chipped in with seven points, five boards and two steals.

Brittani Rizzi paced the Thorobreds, posting 24 counters on 6-12 shooting, going 9-10 from the charity stripe. Erica Jones notched a double-double, scoring 23 points while snatching a game best 11 rebounds. Jordan Campbell came off the bench to tally 19 counters, while grabbing nine missed shots.

As a team, OCU made 28-69 (40.6%) from the field, including 6-18 (33.3%) from beyond the arc. KSU connected on 34-71 (47.9%) of their shot attempts, going 4-19 (21.1%) from long range. The Oaks made 23-24 (95.8%) from the foul line compared to 22-28 (78.6%) for the visiting Thorobreds.

OCU trailed in rebounds 44-38, including a 14-12 deficit on the offensive glass. The Oaks had 19 assists and 19 turnovers, compared to 16 and 16 for the Thorobreds.

The Lady Oaks will look to get back to their winning ways when they take on Greenville College, in the Johnson Center, February 5, tipping off at 7:00 pm.

Courtesy: Oakland City