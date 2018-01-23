Leef’s overtime goal sinks the Havoc, 5-4

Jackson Leef scored the game winning goal in overtime to defeat the persistent Huntsville Havoc by a score of 5-4, as the Thunderbolts move to within two points of first place.

Brandon Lubin would get the goal scoring started at the 5:26 mark with a hard shot just inside the Huntsville blue line, making it a 1-0 game with the assist going to John Scorcia. Huntsville responded only 12 seconds into their power play, as Justin Fox would tie the game up at one aside at the 15:05 mark. Evansville would get the lone tally in the second period and only nine seconds into their first power play as Scorcia curled the puck around the net and roofed the shot into the net to make it 2-1 from Dave Williams at 10:58. The Havoc would tie the game again only 4:02 of the third period, as Tyler Piacentini made it a 2-2 game off a pass to the net. The Thunderbolts would regain the lead as a Huntsville turnover led to a shot by Lee Christensen being tipped in by Williams to make it 3-2, also assisted by Leef at the 8:52 mark. Once again, the Havoc would find a way back in as a shot from the blue line beat Tomas Sholl while he was tied up in front of the net, making it 3-3 with only 1:29 left. Evansville would take the lead again only 19 seconds later on a late power play, as Scorcia scored his second of the night, again on the opening shot of the man advantage, to make it a 4-3 lead with only 1:10 left in regulation. However, Huntsville would again claw their way back, scoring on a last chance rush with 6 seconds left — from Stuart Stefan — to force overtime. In overtime, Leef would find a way to end it, walking to the goal and deking past Mike DeLavergne to score the winning goal, 2:23 into overtime from Cory Melkert.

For Evansville, Scorcia scored twice and added an assist, Leef scored the winning goal plus two assists, Williams finished with a goal and an assist, Lubin would score a goal and Melkert finished with two assists. Sholl finished in net with 33 saves in his 14th win of the season, which leads the league among goaltenders. Next, the Thunderbolts take on the Peoria Rivermen in a three-game mini-series on Friday and Sunday in Peoria, and at Ford Center on Saturday.

Courtesy: Thunderbolts