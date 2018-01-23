48 EVSC students picked for Disney World trip

Dreams are about to come true for 48 EVSC students who are heading to Disney.

Members of the Evansville Police Department (EPD) and Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office will be taking students to Walt Disney World as part of their "Cops Connecting With Kids" program. The group will visit all four Disney Parks before returning home.

We are told so far 118 students from other EVSC schools have been on this trip.

"The kids are chosen by their schools," EPD Sgt. Phil Smith explained. "They look for kids that embody what it means to be a good students. It's not a straight A program, it's just for kids who do their best."

We are told they will visit the Martin Luther King Jr Memorial in Atlanta before returning to Evansville on Sunday.

