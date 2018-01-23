Look back on Heath HS tragedy after Tuesday's deadly school shooting

Unfortunately, Tuesday's shooting at Marshall County High School isn't the first deadly school shooting in that part of Western Kentucky.

On Dec. 1, 1997, at Heath High School, 14-year-old Michael Carneal walked into the lobby, pulled a gun out of his backpack and started shooting. Three young ladies lost their lives, five others were hurt, including Missy Jenkins who is paralyzed from the chest down.

Jenkins went back to school, graduated from college, got married and has two children. Now 35-years-old, she is a school counselor, helping kids stay connected to each other.

"I really feel like Michael, the shooter, didn't have anyone to talk to," Jenkins explained. "I honestly think that if he had someone to discuss what he was going through that things might have been different."

Carneal is serving a life sentence. Investigators say he had been bullied, and suffered from paranoia. After the shooting, he was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia.

Carneal is up for parole in 2023.

