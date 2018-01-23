City commissioners approve Sunday alcohol sales in Henderson

Henderson city commissioners adopted a new ordinance that allows Sunday alcohol sales.

They had the first reading on this proposal a few weeks ago, and commissioners voted in favor of it.

Under the new amendment, stores and restaurants could sell alcohol on Sundays, but only after 10 a.m.

BREAKING: Henderson City Commissioners vote 3-2 to adopt new ordinance in Sunday alcohol sales. Sales can now begin at 10 Sunday mornings; pkg sales of beer/wine/spirits allowed among other things. More @ 10 — Paige Hagan (@Paige14News) January 24, 2018

