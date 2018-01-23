City commissioners approve Sunday alcohol sales in Henderson - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

City commissioners approve Sunday alcohol sales in Henderson

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WFIE file) (WFIE file)
HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) -

Henderson city commissioners adopted a new ordinance that allows Sunday alcohol sales.

They had the first reading on this proposal a few weeks ago, and commissioners voted in favor of it. 

Under the new amendment, stores and restaurants could sell alcohol on Sundays, but only after 10 a.m.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly