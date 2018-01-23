City commissioners approve Sunday alcohol sales in Henderson

Henderson city commissioners voted 3-2 on an ordinance that allows Sunday alcohol sales.

The change in the ordinance involves alcohol sales on Sunday and goes into effect after it has been properly published as required by law.

The changes approved are:

Alcohol sales can begin at 10 a.m. Sunday

There is no requirement for the minimum number of seats or percentage of food sales in order to be eligible for a special Sunday license.

Package sales of beer, wine, and distilled spirits will be allowed.

BREAKING: Henderson City Commissioners vote 3-2 to adopt new ordinance in Sunday alcohol sales. Sales can now begin at 10 Sunday mornings; pkg sales of beer/wine/spirits allowed among other things. More @ 10 — Paige Hagan (@Paige14News) January 24, 2018

Commissioners Austin Vowels, Brad Staton and Mayor Steve Austin voted in favor of the change. Commissioners Patti Bugg and Robert Pruitt voted against altering the ordinance just as they did on the first reading of the ordinance.

"When I ask myself about businesses in the community, is that fair to smaller restaurants that don't have as many seats, that would have otherwise been open on a Sunday," Commissioner Staton said during the meeting.

A pastor at a local church took the stand to ask the panel to vote against the proposed amendment. "I love our city, but I'm asking you kindly, to honor and vote no," said River of Life Church Pastor, Jeanie Amar.

Some local business owners voiced they're for the change. "My husband and I own Algonquins," said Linda Stone. "We are for this also. I don't believe that drinking on Sunday would be any different than Monday through Saturday," Stone said.

Again, the amended ordinance will take effect after it has been properly published as required by law.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.