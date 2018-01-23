Water treatment plant to receive multi-million dollar upgrade

A water treatment plant in Owensboro is getting a new way to treat the water before returning to the Ohio River.

Regional Water Resource Agency (RWRA) treats water chemically at the David Hawes Wastewater Treatment Plant. But that will soon change as we are learning of a new UV treatment that will be used instead.

This $4.6 million upgrade will allow for water to pass through high powered ultra violet light bulbs to kill bacteria rather than being treated with chemicals. This method will be more energy and cost efficient than using chemicals.

It also allows for future expansion on the plant if needed down the road.

The new UV method will be the last step before the water is sent to the Ohio River. We are told RWRA is giving the contractors 14 months to complete the project, putting the completion around April of 2019.

