Temporary replacement steps in after Jenkins death

After the sudden death of Union County Judge Executive Jody Jenkins on Sunday, the Fiscal Court named his temporary replacement on Tuesday.

It was an emotional court room as Judge Jenkins chair sat empty just two days after his death.

But Fiscal Court had to meet to appoint a magistrate to judge executive. Joe Clements was chosen by the magistrates to serve the community in the immediate time following Jenkins death.

"We're in this together," Clements said. "It's a struggle, this battle we're in. We're trying to keep county government to function."

Governor Matt Bevin now has 30 days to appoint a new judge executive for the rest of Jenkins term.

But as much of a struggle as it may be, Clements says he understands that he needs to step up in the community's time of need.

"It's difficult," he said. "But when you take on responsibilities, when you serve as a magistrate, when you take the oath, you know there's gonna be times, you hope there's never going to be a time like this. But, you know, there's always that possibility."

But as local officials try to be strong for their community, it still has been a time of grieving.

"If we get to thinking too much, then it becomes very emotional," he said. "Because you have three girls, their dad's never gonna walk them down the aisle."

And through the sadness, they remember his spirit.

"He was a fun guy to be around and he enjoyed life," Clements said.

Visitation for Jenkins has been set for Wednesday from 2 p.m. till 8 p.m. at Whitsell Funeral Home and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. The funeral is set for 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Ann's Catholic Church.

