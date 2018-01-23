Man in custody after allegedly firing gunshot into air - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Man in custody after allegedly firing gunshot into air

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

An Evansville man is in jail, accused of firing a gunshot into the air.

According to the press release from the Evansville Police Department (EPD), it occurred shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of North Main Street. Police say Matthew Woods, 21-years-old, was upset because a man had looked at a woman he was with.

The press release states, Woods told the man to meet him in an alley. Once there, police say Woods fired a gunshot into the air.

Woods is facing charges of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and having a weapon without a license.

