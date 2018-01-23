Man in custody after allegedly firing gunshot into air

According to the EPD release, prior to Woods telling the man to meet him in the alley, he asked the man, "Do you want to get gutted like a fish?" (WFIE)

An Evansville man is in jail, accused of firing a gunshot into the air.

According to the press release from the Evansville Police Department (EPD), it occurred shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of North Main Street. Police say Matthew Woods, 21-years-old, was upset because a man had looked at a woman he was with.

The press release states, Woods told the man to meet him in an alley. Once there, police say Woods fired a gunshot into the air.

Woods is facing charges of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and having a weapon without a license.

