Dubois Co. couple accused of keeping daughter in cage asks for change of venue

Aimee and Alan Friz were in court again Tuesday morning at the Dubois County Courthouse.

They asked for a change of venue and that hearing has been set for March 9.

The couple is accused of keeping their daughter in a cage in their Dubois County home.

Aimee and Alan are both out on a cash bond right now.

Another pre-trial hearing has been set for July 16 and the trial is scheduled to start on August 27.

