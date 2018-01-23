Dubois Co. couple accused of keeping daughter in cage asks for c - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Dubois Co. couple accused of keeping daughter in cage asks for change of venue

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
DUBOIS CO., IN (WFIE) -

Aimee and Alan Friz were in court again Tuesday morning at the Dubois County Courthouse.

They asked for a change of venue and that hearing has been set for March 9. 

The couple is accused of keeping their daughter in a cage in their Dubois County home. 

Aimee and Alan are both out on a cash bond right now. 

Another pre-trial hearing has been set for July 16 and the trial is scheduled to start on August 27. 

