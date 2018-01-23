USI's first NAACP chapter holds first meeting

The new chapter was started by Shawneis Jones (WFIE).

The University of Southern Indiana's first NAACP chapter held their first meeting Monday night.

The new chapter was started by grad student Shawneis Jones.

Each meeting will focus on a different topic, form environmental issues, to knowing your rights.

"We are really passionate about justice on all levels, not just racial discrimination, gender discrimination, sexual, we really look for equality for all people and we wanna support everyone," said Jones.

The chapter will be recruiting more students to join through the semester.

They will be set up at the Spring Campus Involvement Fair.

