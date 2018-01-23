USI's first NAACP chapter holds first meeting

Two students are dead and several more people are hurt after a shooting at a Kentucky high school.More >>
The University of Southern Indiana has a new NAACP and held their first meeting Monday night.More >>
Chasity Waninger is mourning the loss of her brother.More >>
Through investigation, police issued an arrest warrant for Kyler Butler for two counts of attempted murder, battery by means of a deadly weapon, battery resulting in serious bodily injury, and criminal recklessness.More >>
The person who will serve as Union County's judge-executive after the death of Jody Jenkins has been announced.More >>
A school shooting occurred at the Marshall County Kentucky High School on Tuesday morning.More >>
On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time.More >>
Ashley Morrow was planning a wedding to her boyfriend of 11 years when she received devastating news.More >>
The family of a 20-year-old woman and mother is coping with her loss after she was found shot to death at a Myrtle Beach motel overnight.More >>
Authorities are reporting one person was killed and others were wounded Tuesday in a high school shooting in rural Kentucky.More >>
A magnitude 8.2 earthquake off Alaska's Kodiak Island prompted a tsunami warning for a large swath of coastal Alaska and Canada's British Columbia while the remainder of the U.S. West Coast was under a watch.More >>
The 5-year-old's parents say she is in a lot of pain but is doing well.More >>
A Michigan doctor who came to the U.S. from Poland as a young child is in jail nearly a week after immigration agents arrested him at his home.More >>
Officials say five people are presumed dead after an explosion at an Oklahoma oil rig Monday, and that efforts are underway to recover their bodies at the site.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating after video of an assault case at a comedy club on Decker Boulevard spread via social media over the weekend.More >>
