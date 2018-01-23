Men’s basketball opens season series against Valparaiso

University of Southern Indiana Women's Basketball looks to continue its four-game winning streak Thursday at 5:30 p.m. when it hosts the University of Wisconsin-Parkside at the Physical Activities Center. The Screaming Eagles also visit McKendree University Saturday at 1 p.m. in Lebanon, Illinois.

Both games can be heard on WSWI 95.7 FM, while live stats, audio and GLVC Sports Network coverage can be accessed at GoUSIEagles.com.

USI begins the week with a 15-2 overall record and a 7-1 mark in GLVC play. The Eagles moved five spots to No. 10 in the latest Division II Media Poll and one spot to No. 20 in the latest USA Today Sports/Division II Coaches' Poll.

USI Women's Basketball Notes (1/23/18)

• Last week. USI Women's Basketball posted a 3-0 record in GLVC play last week. The Eagles began the week with a 67-59 road win over Bellarmine before returning to the PAC to earn a 90-71 win over Missouri S&T and a 70-50 victory over Truman State.

• Last week's leaders. Senior guard/forward Kaydie Grooms averaged 18.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game to lead the Eagles in their three wins last week. Senior forward Morgan Dahlstrom averaged 16.7 points and a team-best 11.0 rebounds per game, while junior guard Alex Davidson chipped in 16.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and a team-high 3.0 steals per outing. Senior guard Randa Harshbarger contributed 6.7 points and a team-high 5.0 assists per contest.

• Four-game win streak. During the Eagles' four-game win streak, Grooms is leading USI with 19.3 points per game, while Dahlstrom is averaging 14.0 points and 11.5 rebounds per contest. Davidson is contributing 13.5 points per outing, while Harshbarger is contributing 10.3 points, 5.0 assists and 3.0 steals per game.

• Big runs. USI is using big runs during its four-game win streak. The Eagles used a 16-0 second-half surge in its 71-58 win over Indianapolis before using second-half spurts of 10-0 and 16-2 to defeat Bellarmine. The Eagles had first-half rallies of 17-0 and 9-0 in their win over Missouri S&T before crippling Truman State with a 26-4 second-half outburst.

• Season leaders. Grooms and Dahlstrom continue to lead the Eagles in scoring with 18.2 and 15.6 points per game, respectively. Dahlstrom leads the GLVC with 9.8 rebounds per contest, while Harshbarger is averaging a team-high 3.6 assists per appearance.

• Stein milestones. Head Coach Rick Stein reached a milestone in all three of USI's games last week. USI's win over Bellarmine was his 250th regional victory while the Eagles' triumph over Missouri S&T was his 200th win at the PAC. He garnered his 200th win over a GLVC team (couting post-season contests) in the Eagles' victory over Truman State.

• USI in the Top 25. USI surged five spots to No. 10 in the latest Division II Media Poll and one spot to No. 20 in the latest USA Today Sports/NCAA Division II Coaches' Poll. USI also is No. 7 in the latest Herosports.com Division II rankings and No. 11 in the Massey Ratings.

• Where do they stand? USI is currently ranked No. 2 in the latest GLVC Tournament rankings. The top eight teams will qualify for the GLVC Tournament based on a point rating system, which is detailed on page 9 of this week's notes.

• What's next? The Eagles conclude their three-game homestand Thursday when they host Wisconsin-Parkside at the PAC. They also visit McKendree Saturday before coming back to the PAC for another two-game homestand February 1-3.

• A look at UW-Parkside. Junior guard Ali Bettencourt averages 14.8 points per game to lead the Rangers (6-14, 2-6 GLVC), who have lost five straight games. UW-Parkside leads the GLVC with 8.3 three-pointers per game.

• A look at McKendree. The Bearcats (8-7, 4-4 GLVC) are tied atop the GLVC Central Division standings after two straight wins and four victories in their last five outings. Sophomore guard Jordan Heberg averages 12.3 points per game for McKendree, which is third in the league in rebounding margin (+5.1).

• What's ahead? USI hosts Maryville February 1 for its Play4Kay game. The Eagles also host Quincy February 3 for Homecoming.

• Record book watch. Three players are in currently in USI's record books:

–Kaydie Grooms is seventh in free throws made (300), three-point field goals made (128) and three-point field goal attemps (332); is eighth in scoring (1,324); is tied for ninth in blocks (61); is 11th in steals (157); is 12th in assists (214); and is 18th in rebounds (471);

–Randa Harshbarger is fifth in assists (320) and is seventh in steals (172);

–Morgan Dahlstrom is eighth in rebounds (609), is tied for 13th in blocks (56), and is 24th in scoring (824).

• USI in statistical rankings. USI begins the week ranked first in the GLVC in three statistical categories including scoring defense, scoring margin and field goal percentage defense. The Eagles rank in the top five of 15 GLVC statistical categories and in the top 25 of four NCAA II statistical categories.

• Eagles in statistical rankings. Several Eagles were in the top 15 of GLVC statistical categories to begin the week:

–Morgan Dahlstrom (6 categories) ranks No. 1 in total rebounds (9.8 rpg), offensive rebounds (3.4 orpg) and defensive rebounds (6.4 drpg);

–Alex Davidson (2 categories) is No. 12 in three-pointers made per game (1.8) and steals (1.9 spg);

–Kacy Eschweiler (1 category) is No. 9 in blocks (1.0 bpg);

–Kaydie Grooms (8 categories) is No. 4 in scoring (18.4 ppg) and three-point field goal percentage (.419);

–Imani Guy (1 category) is No. 12 in blocks (0.8 bpg)

–Randa Harshbarger (3 categories) is No. 2 in steals (3.1 spg).

• Magic Mark: 75 points. The Eagles are 396-75 (.841) all-time when scoring at least 75 points. USI is 269-26 (.912) since 1996-97 when reaching the 75-point plateau.

Courtesy: UE Media Relations