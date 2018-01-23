Cole Completes NFL Rookie Season

Kentucky Wesleyan College football alum Keelan Cole saw his National Football League rookie season come to an end this past weekend but there's no question the former Panther put Owensboro on the map.

A native of Louisville, Ky., Cole was the 42nd player in the Jacksonville Jaguars' 23-year history to make the roster as an undrafted rookie. He went on to help the Jaguars reach the AFC Championship against reigning Super Bowl Champions New England Patriots.

Cole led Jacksonville with 748-receiving yards during the regular season, averaging 17.8-yards per catch. He was the league's leading receiver from Week 13 thru Week 17 and caught 13 passes for 294-yards in the final two weeks of the season. With three touchdowns on the season, the Jags were 3-0 when Cole caught a touchdown.

The Jaguars beat the Houston Texans 45-7 in Week 15, their seventh win in the past eight games, to clinch a spot in the NFL playoffs for their first trip to the postseason since 2007. Cole finished the week with a league leading 186-yards receiving including a 73-yard reception that landed just short of the goal line.

Cole's first NFL touchdown came in Week 13, an eight-yard pass from quarterback Blake Bortles. The Jaguars went on to win 30-10.

Arguably Cole's most impressive catch came in the Jags' first matchup with the Patriots in the preseason. Midway through the second quarter, Cole hauled in the first pass he saw, burning the Pats defender and Alabama product Cyrus Jones by a solid 10-yards. The catch was good for a 97-yard touchdown from Chad Henne, giving the Jaguars a 10-3 lead en route to a 31-24 victory. According to Sporting News, the 97-yard play was the longest touchdown reception by an undrafted free agent until Damore'ea Stringfellow with the Miami Dolphins caught a 99-yard touchdown pass less than an hour later.

Courtesy: KWC Media Relations