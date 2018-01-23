Evansville man's family seeking justice after his death

Chasity Waninger is mourning the loss of her brother.

"We comfort each other and I reach out to his friends. He's got a lot of friends. They're devastated. They didn't have to shoot him, they didn't have to."

According to Kentucky State Police, troopers and detectives were called to a Grayson County home on a report of a domestic disturbance in late December.

Troopers say Stephen was living with his girlfriend, Kaitlyn Houchin and her father, Billy Joe Houchin.

A KSP report details what happened before a 9-1-1 call. Kaitlyn told troopers she and Stephen got into a fight and her dad tried to stop it.

Troopers say that turned into a physical fight between Stephen and Kaitlyn's dad, who ended up shooting and killing him.

But Stephen's family tells me they don't believe that's what happened-- and that he wouldn't hurt anyone

"It doesn't add up.I don't see how he was fighting her, to fighting him. It doesn't make sense. My brother would still be alive today if they would've let him walk out." says Waninger.

Chasity's family and friends want justice for Stephen's death. They want to know why no one has been charged in his death, which they're calling murder.

"I don't think we'll find peace in it, but I think justice will help us heal. Because that is a really bad feeling for you to have to bury your 31-year-old brother, son, father and to know that the man who killed him is out there living his life."

We talked with a representative for the Houchin family.They told us there was a struggle before Stephen was shot and they

claim self-defense.

