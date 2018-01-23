Authorities hold press conference about KY school shooting

KSP confirms one student has died and seven others were injured in a school shooting at Marshall Co. HS. (Source: WSMV/CNN)

Two students are dead and several more people are hurt after a shooting at a Kentucky high school.

The shooting happened just before 8 Tuesday morning in the commons area of Marshall County High School in Benton, Kentucky.

7:57 AM, 15 year old male walked in to high school and started shooting. — Evan Gorman (@Evan14news) January 23, 2018

Kentucky State Police say the suspected shooter, a 15-year-old student, was apprehended by a Marshall County deputy. We're told Kentucky State Police and the FBI are leading the investigation.

Two students now dead. 15 year old boy and girl. 15 year old in custody. Will be charged with murder and attempted murder. — Evan Gorman (@Evan14news) January 23, 2018

19 people treated. 14 of them have gunshot wounds — Evan Gorman (@Evan14news) January 23, 2018

A press conference was held Tuesday around 12:30 p.m. at the Marshall Co. Board of Education office. 14 News reporter Evan Gorman was there and he'll have the very latest tonight on 14 News.

Benton is located about two hours southwest of Evansville.

