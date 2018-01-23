KSP identify the two students killed in school shooting

Happening Tuesday in Henderson, a vote is expected on a proposal to change the city's alcohol ordinance.More >>
Two students are dead and several more people are hurt after a shooting at a Kentucky high school.More >>
A water treatment plant in Owensboro is getting a new way to treat the water before returning to the Ohio River.More >>
Joe Clements was appointed to interim Judge Executive by the Union County Magistrates after the unexpected death of Jody Jenkins.More >>
An Evansville man is in jail accused of firing a gunshot into the air. According to the press release from the Evansville Police Department (EPD), this morning in the 700 block of North Main Street.More >>
A school shooting occurred at the Marshall County Kentucky High School on Tuesday morning.More >>
The 5-year-old's parents say she is in a lot of pain but is doing well.More >>
The family of a 20-year-old woman and mother is coping with her loss after she was found shot to death at a Myrtle Beach motel overnight.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions has been interviewed in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.More >>
The California couple accused of abusing and keeping their 13 children imprisoned apparently traveled to Huntsville for a bizarre sexual encounter several years ago.More >>
Ashley Morrow was planning a wedding to her boyfriend of 11 years when she received devastating news.More >>
The grandparents say they are still in shock from learning that their son and his wife were arrested this week after their children, ages 2 to 29, were found malnourished with some in shackles.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating after video of an assault case at a comedy club on Decker Boulevard spread via social media over the weekend.More >>
The wholesale street value of the heroin is approximately $2 million. The retail street value of the heroin is approximately $10 million.More >>
Out of nowhere, a deer appears to jump through an office window and scramble about on a worker's desk, knocking off nearly everything in sight.More >>
