KSP: Follow up press conference on school shooting at 6 p.m. CT

KSP confirms two students have died and 17 others were injured in a school shooting at Marshall Co. HS. (Source: WSMV/CNN)

A follow-up press conference will be held at 6 p.m. CT by KSP.

Two students are dead and 17 others are recovering after a shooting at Marshall High School in Benton, Kentucky.

Kentucky State Police say a 15-year-old male student walked into the school's commons area at 7:57 a.m. Tuesday and started shooting.

The first 911 call was at 7:59 a.m. and first responders were on the scene in less than 10 minutes.

We're told a 15-year-old female student died at the scene and a 15-year-old male student died after he was flown to a hospital. Their identities have not been released yet by authorities.

State police say the suspect was taken into custody at the school in a non-violent manner. His identity has not been released yet, but we're told he will be charged with murder and attempted murder.

Two students now dead. 15 year old boy and girl. 15 year old in custody. Will be charged with murder and attempted murder. — Evan Gorman (@Evan14news) January 23, 2018

Authorities say 17 others were hurt in the shooting.

Five males were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. Their ages range from 15 to 18-years-old.

[RELATED: Two dead, 17 injured in KY school shooting]

Three of the teenaged victims had gunshot wounds to the head, one to the arm, and another to the chest and stomach, according to Oscar Guillamondegui, M.D., MPH, Medical Director of Trauma ICU. The victims were all listed in stable condition and are expected to survive their injuries.

According to the mother of 17-year-old special needs student Daniel Austin, her son was shot in the right arm. She said when the gunfire stopped, a teacher and fellow student rushed to help Daniel and drove him to the hospital.

Students were transported to North Marshall Middle School so parents could pick them up, according to a post on the school's Facebook page.

#MarshallCounty High Media Alert: KSP will hold a follow up press conference at 6:00 p.m. (CT) at the Marshall County Board of Education. — KY State Police (@kystatepolice) January 23, 2018

Kentucky State Police and the FBI are handling the investigation. They were assisted by the Marshall County Sheriff's Office and the McCracken County Sheriff's Office.

The investigation will include looking into the teen’s home life, along with interviews with student witnesses and others in the are when it happened.

The entire school is being treated as a “dynamic crime scene”. The entrance is currently blocked off. Investigators expect their work will take several days.

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin released this statement Tuesday:

"This is a tremendous tragedy and speaks to the heartbreak present in our communities. It is unbelievable that this would happen in a small, close-knit community like Marshall County. As there is much unknown, I encourage people to love on each other at this time. Do not speculate, but come alongside each other in support and allow the facts to come out."

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell tweeted and commented on the Senate floor about the tragedy:

Closely tracking reports of the tragedy in Benton, #Kentucky at Marshall County High School and my thoughts are with the students, teachers, faculty, and the entire community. Thank you to the first responders who continue to put themselves in harm's way to protect others. — Leader McConnell (@SenateMajLdr) January 23, 2018

“First, this morning began with reports of a tragedy at Marshall County High School in Benton, Kentucky. State officials have reported at least one confirmed death and several injuries. My staff in western Kentucky is at the high school and is in close contact with local officials. They are monitoring the situation and will be providing me with updates throughout the day. I know I speak for communities across my home state in sending prayers of comfort and healing to students, faculty, and everyone affected by this violence. Our hearts are with the entire community in Marshall County. And our gratitude is with the first responders who rush into harm’s way.”

Our Evan Gorman will have very latest tonight on 14 News.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.